What applications are a good fit for serverless? Which can utilize the benefits of event-driven architecture, blazing-fast deployment times, incredible scalability, and decreased cost?
Use this tool to help!
The current maximum duration of a Lambda invocation is 5 minutes. If your workloads can’t be broken into functions that finish in less than 5 minutes, Lambda is not a good candidate for you at this time. The AWS Lambda team has been continually increasing the maximum duration, so there’s a chance that this will change in the future.
Below you'll add one or more applications to identify which would be good candidates for serverless.
If you'd like to import your Elastic Beanstalk apps automatically, check out the easily launchable Serverless Application Model (SAM) component!
EC2: We use Amazon’s price schedule for US-West-2, along with the data you have supplied us about the instances you run to get a reasonable estimate of your EC2 costs each month for your applications
Lambda: Lambda pricing is as follows: $0.20 per 1 million requests. $0.00001667 for every GB-second of compute, with every execution rounded up to the nearest 100ms. AWS Lambda includes a free tier which includes 1 million events, and 400,000 GB seconds free every month forever. NOTE: the free tier is not calculated into these results. There may be additional costs for other services used such as API Gateway and Step Functions that are not calculated into these results.
This application would almost certainly benefit from a move to serverless — between the cost ratio of AWS EC2 to AWS Lambda and the app traffic patterns, you could save a significant amount on your AWS bill.
This application would very likely benefit from a move to AWS Lambda — the cost ratio of AWS EC2 to AWS Lambda, and the traffic style of your application mean you could easily save on your AWS bill.
While you might not save much money with a move, the benefits of serverless would likely give you a nice boost in availability, elasticity, and developer experience.
It's not clear if your application would benefit from serverless, but perhaps its time to ponder if a more modern architecture would save you money or positively affect developer experience.
Due to very high traffic or a need for intense compute resources, you are probably best sticking with servers. Shucks.